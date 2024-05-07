Mumbai Monsoon 2024: BMC Identifies 188 Dangerous Buildings in Mumbai, Urges Residents to Evacuate

As part of its monsoon preparations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 188 buildings across the city as severely dangerous and dilapidated, falling under the C1 classification, which signifies extreme risk. This marks a decrease of 28 buildings compared to the previous year.

The BMC is urging residents of these buildings to evacuate immediately and relocate to safer accommodations. These 188 buildings, falling under BMC jurisdiction, have been officially labelled as 'dangerous and dilapidated' under Section 354 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. Among them, 27 are situated within the City, 114 in the Western Suburbs, and 47 in the Eastern Suburbs.

The highest concentration of dilapidated buildings has been observed in the K West ward (Andheri, Juhu, Vile Parle) with 28 buildings, followed by the P North ward (Malad East and West) with 22 such structures. Additionally, the R Central ward (Borivali West) has identified 19 buildings as dangerous. Notably, the C ward (Dhobi Talao) reports only one building under the C1 category.

In 2023, the civic body had identified a total of 216 buildings as dangerous and dilapidated, indicating a decrease of 28 buildings in the current assessment. Despite repeated notices and appeals from the Municipal Corporation, some buildings continue to be occupied. The BMC emphasizes the urgency for citizens residing in such structures to vacate immediately for their safety. Regarding cessed buildings and other dangerously dilapidated structures, the relevant competent authorities are urged to undertake necessary pre-monsoon measures. The BMC administration stresses that in the event of any accidents resulting from building collapses causing loss of life or property, the responsibility lies with the occupants, and the BMC administration bears no liability.

Buildings categorized as dangerous exhibit changes in structural elements such as frame columns, beams, and slabs, as well as signs of leaning, cracks, swelling, and extensive plaster damage. The BMC has established a 24 x 7 Emergency Management Cell reachable at 1916/2269-4725/2269-4727.

Following Section 353B of the BMC Act, 1888, owners and occupants of private buildings older than 30 years are mandated to have their structures inspected by registered structural engineers. The Structural Stability Certificate must be submitted to the Assistant Commissioner of the relevant department within 30 days of notice issuance.