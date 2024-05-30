Mumbai Monsoon: BMC Asks Residents To Shift Safer Place From Hilly Areas in Ghatkopar and Vikhroli

Residents in the hilly areas of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, and nearby regions falling under the purview of the N ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been instructed to relocate to safer locations as the monsoon season approaches. The local ward office has taken proactive measures by issuing precautionary notices to both buildings and makeshift shelters, advising inhabitants to vacate and seek refuge in more secure accommodations.

The affected areas include Varsha Nagar, Ram Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Khandoba Tekdi, Azad Nagar, Sonia Gandhi Nagar, Prem Nagar, and Anand Nagar in Vikhroli Parksite, as well as Vikhroli (West) and Ghatkopar (West). These hilly terrains fall under the 'N' ward jurisdiction and are at risk of landslides during heavy rainfall.

“The civic body has clarified that residents who choose to remain despite the notice do so at their own risk. In the event of any accident, loss of life, or financial loss due to natural calamities, the BMC administration will not be held responsible,” stated the local ward office.

During the rainy season, there is a heightened risk of landslides, house collapses due to landslides caused by water flows from the mountains, and flooding of drains, which can potentially lead to incidents of huts being washed away.

