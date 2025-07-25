Mumbai: Monsoon Ferry Woes May End as Madh-Versova Bridge Nears Approval

First envisioned in the 1967 Development Plan, the long-awaited Madh-Versova bridge is finally moving towards execution. The Maharashtra government has officially approached the Deputy Director General of Forests (Central) for the final approvals required to begin construction. Once operational, the bridge will dramatically shorten the commute between Madh and Versova—from a 22-kilometre journey taking 90 minutes to a mere 1.5-kilometre stretch covered in just five minutes. This strategic infrastructure project aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the region, serving as a significant transport link for residents and commuters in suburban Mumbai.

Bridge to Span Versova Creek With Four-Lane Design and Modern Features

The proposed bridge will extend 2.06 kilometers across the Versova Creek and feature a cable-stayed section in its design. With a width of 27.5 meters, the structure will offer four traffic lanes—two in each direction—linking Amarnath Road near Versova Koliwada directly to Madh Jetty. The design is tailored to support high volumes of daily traffic while reducing the dependence on water-based transport services like ferries. The modern layout ensures efficient movement while keeping in mind geographical and regulatory constraints, marking a leap forward in bridging two key coastal localities that currently lack a direct road link.

Rs 3,990 Crore Mega Project to Include Construction, Maintenance, and Cost Buffers

The bridge contract was finalized on August 29, 2024, with an estimated total cost of Rs 3,990 crore. This amount includes not only construction but also three years of post-completion maintenance, expenses for casting yard facilities, and provisions to accommodate rising labour and material costs. The overall timeline for completion is set at 42 months, which also accounts for six months needed to obtain all required environmental clearances and no-objection certificates (NOCs). This phased approach ensures that both developmental efficiency and environmental compliance are met without unnecessary project delays.

State Pushes for Centre’s Nod Following Green Signal from Environmental Bodies

Having secured necessary clearances at the state level, the Maharashtra government has now escalated the project to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests. In a formal letter dated July 21, the Revenue and Forest Department recommended final approval. A civic official revealed that 2.7515 hectares of land needed for construction would be offset by providing three hectares of alternate land. Furthermore, for every tree removed during construction, three new saplings will be planted. These measures reflect the project’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental restoration amid inevitable ecological impact.

Mangrove Zone Challenges Addressed; Bridge Seen as Essential Alternative to Ferry

The bridge’s route passes through sensitive mangrove forests and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas. Initially, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had asked the BMC to explore alternative alignments to reduce environmental damage. After redesigning the alignment and incorporating changes, the BMC received MCZMA’s nod in February 2023. Presently, there is no road connecting Madh and Versova; locals rely entirely on ferry services, which are often suspended for four months during the monsoon. The bridge is seen as a crucial and permanent solution to this seasonal disruption, promising year-round accessibility for residents and commuters alike.