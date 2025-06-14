Mumbai: Mother Foils Sword Attack on Teen Daughter in Juhu, Police Arrest Accused

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl narrowly survived an dangerous encounter with a local thug because of her mother's presence of mind. Following the incident DN Nagar police arrested Zameer Ibrahim Shaikh, 27, also known as Jambu Vastra, a repeat offender with 24 prior cases. As per the police report this incident took place approximately 1 am on Thursday in the Juhu gully area. The teenager and her mother were heading home after getting water. Shaikh came out and charged at them with a large sword.

As per the Mid Day reports, the girl tried to record him with her mother's phone, but Shaikh, angry about being filmed, swung the sword at her head. She barely escaped being hit because her mother pulled her away. Witnesses said that Shaikh kept yelling, insulting them, and threatening to kill the girl's father because he supposedly told the police about something that happened before. When people who lived there stepped in, Shaikh waved the sword around, keeping them away and threatening anyone who got close.

Also Read: Thane: Elderly Man Declared Dead by Hospital Found Alive Before Funeral in Ulhasnagar

Police sources indicate that Shaikh was apprehended wandering the same vicinity with a chopper on June 5. The girl's stepfather notified the police, resulting in Shaikh's arrest under the Arms Act. Surprisingly, he was freed on bail that very day. The assault is thought to have been a deliberate act of retribution. “He returned to resolve unfinished business.” “The purpose was evident,” stated an officer.