Mumbai: Motorcyclist Dies in Road Accident on Airoli Creek Bridge Near Mulund

A 40-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a tragic road accident on the Airoli Creek Bridge in Mulund on Friday morning. The mishap occurred when his bike collided with a stationary truck parked dangerously on the bridge. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the rider succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 7:30 AM when the victim, identified as Laxman Bapu Patil, a resident of Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, was riding towards Mumbai from Airoli. His motorcycle crashed into a truck that was reportedly parked without any warning signs or safety measures.

Police Constable Vijay Sakharam Bhalerao (52), attached to the Navghar Police Station, was on morning patrol duty when he received the alert from the control room about the accident. Speaking to the media, an officer from Navghar Police said, “We were informed about an accident on Airoli Creek Bridge requiring immediate police assistance. Our team rushed to the spot along with the supervisor and operator.”

Upon arrival, the police found that the truck driver had halted the vehicle in a hazardous manner without placing any barricades, flags, or warning signs to alert incoming traffic. As a result, Patil’s motorcycle rammed into the truck from behind.

Patil sustained severe head, chest, and leg injuries and was found unconscious at the scene. With the help of a witness—22-year-old autorickshaw driver Arjun Kantilal Dandge—the police immediately transported the injured man to Veer Savarkar Hospital in Mulund East.

Doctors at Veer Savarkar Hospital advised transferring the patient to a more advanced facility for better treatment. At the request of Patil’s wife, Rohini Laxman Patil (30), he was shifted to Fortis Hospital in Mulund West.

Despite the medical efforts, Dr. Vivek at Fortis Hospital declared Laxman Patil dead at 1:08 PM on Friday, July 25.

The Navghar Police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident and are examining the truck driver’s role in the accident.