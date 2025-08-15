Mumbai: MTNL Underground Copper Cable Worth ₹21.60 Lakh Stolen in Goregaon

A theft of underground copper cable belonging to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), dating back nearly three decades, has come to light in Goregaon. Following the theft of cable worth ₹21.60 lakh, MTNL lodged a complaint at the Goregaon police station. Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case and launched a search for the culprits using CCTV footage from the area.

According to police, the incident occurred between 2 am and 3 am on Tuesday along S.V. Road, between Nana-Nani Park and Image Hotel in Goregaon. Junaid Mohammad Khan, who serves as Deputy Manager at MTNL’s Goregaon office, is responsible for maintaining telephone and cyber lines in Goregaon and Malad.

On Monday evening, Khan left work and returned to his government quarters in Sundarnagar, Goregaon. Later, he received a call from mechanic Sumeri Kuril, informing him that MTNL’s copper cable near Patkar College in Goregaon was being stolen. Khan rushed to the spot with a colleague and discovered that copper cable worth ₹21.60 lakh had been stolen.

Preliminary investigation revealed that unknown persons had stolen the underground copper cable, which had been laid nearly 30 years ago. Khan reported the matter to his senior officers, who instructed him to file a police complaint. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons for the theft.

Senior police officials have taken serious note of the case and directed Goregaon police to conduct a thorough probe. Investigators have seized CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.