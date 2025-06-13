Mumbai Murder: Woman, Lover Arrested for Murdering Her Father Over Relationship Dispute

A shocking incident has occurred in Andheri, where a married woman, with the help of her lover, assaulted her father, resulting in his death. The deceased has been identified as Shankar Kamble (58). The woman, Sonali, and her lover, Mahesh Pandey, were living together in a live-in relationship, which Sonali’s father strongly opposed. Due to his disapproval, the couple allegedly committed the crime together. Both have been arrested by the police and charged with murder. Sonali was married in 2008 and had a son and a daughter. However, her relationship with her husband deteriorated, and since 2022, she has been living with Mahesh Pandey.

Her father, Shankar Kamble, did not approve of this relationship and had cut ties with Sonali over it. Despite repeated warnings from her father, Sonali refused to end the relationship.

Also Read: Ahmedabad Plane Crash: ‘Ammi, I’ll Take You With Me Next Time,’ Malad Man’s Last Words To His Ailing Mother

On June 11, Sonali and Mahesh went to the place where Shankar was working. Near a hotel, an argument broke out between them and Shankar, which escalated into a physical assault. Sonali’s brother arrived at the scene and tried to stop Mahesh. Eyewitnesses said, “Mahesh struck Shankar in the chest, causing him to collapse and lose consciousness.”

Shankar was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. “He had died before being admitted,” the doctors said.

The MIDC Police have arrested both Sonali and Mahesh. The incident has caused a wave of shock and unrest in the local community.