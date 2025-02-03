Mumbai Murder: Woman Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight in Ambernath; Panic Grips Locality

In a shocking incident in Ambernath, a woman was brutally murdered with a knife in broad daylight. The tragedy occurred near the Sai Baba Temple, on the road leading from Hutatma Chowk to the station. Initial investigations suggest that the murder was committed by an acquaintance of the victim.

The victim, Seema Kamble, was sitting and talking with a man near the stairs of the Sai Baba Temple when a sudden argument broke out between them. In an act of violence, the man stabbed Seema in the stomach and fled the scene.Local residents who witnessed the incident immediately rushed Seema to a nearby private hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries despite their efforts.

Following the attack, the police swiftly launched an investigation and apprehended the suspect. He is currently being questioned. The incident has caused widespread shock in Ambernath, with the local community expressing concern over safety in the area.