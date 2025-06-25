Mumbai: Myanmar National Arrested at Airport With Fake Indian Passport

A Myanmar national who was staying illegally in India with a fake document was caught at the Mumbai International Airport on June 22. According to the news agency IANS, he was suspected after officers at the airport found that he was struggling to speak Hindi. Later, after thoroughly checking, fake documents with forged passports were found with him.

U Thang Soe Lyan Bawi, entered India after fleeing his country in 2022 and later made fake documents, including Aadhaar, PAN card and voter ID with the help of a local agent. He was trying to board a flight from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai to Kuala Lumpur. He was unable to communicate in Hindi despite his passport showing a Delhi address.

Saha Police took custody of the suspect, Lyan Bawi, after registering an FIR on charges of passport forgery and living illegally in the country. As per the TOI report, Lyan Bawai used a duplicate Aadhaar card, PAN card, and voter ID to obtain an Indian passport in February 2025 in Delhi.

After the interrogation, he revealed he fled Myanmar in 2022 after protesting against the Myanmar government and its army and arrived in Mizoram. He obtained a SIM card with forged documents after visiting the National Capital. He used the mobile number to acquire Aadhaar, PAN and election cards, police told TOI.