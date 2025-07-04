Mumbai: Mystery Women Try to Abduct Siblings from Bandra School, Claim to Be Relatives

Two ladies were charged by the Bandra police on Thursday for trying to abduct two children from a reputable school. To find out why this attempt was made, police are looking through CCTV footage. Police think this might be a case of personal rivalry, even though the suspects have not been named. According to an official, the suspicious woman applied at the school counter on Wednesday at a convent school on Chapel Road in Bandra, where the event took place.

About ninety minutes after the children's uncle, Haseem Memon, left off Mohammed (7) and Isha Ali (5) at school at 8.30 am, the two went to the school. The mother of the children, Afroze Usman Ali Shaikh, said she was afraid of reprisals following her husband's detention in a murder case in April. On June 16, she filed an application asking the school to exclusively release her children to her or her brother, who picks them up on a daily basis.

Also Read: Mumbai: Pigeons' Droppings Are A Threat to Public Health, State Orders Closure of All Kabootar Khanas

The woman, posing as their grandma and aunt, asked for permission in the letter to pick up two young kids from school. The school personnel, however, grew suspicious and contacted the kids' families to confirm. The children's biological parents declined to name the two women or offer any information about them.