Mumbai-Nashik Highway Traffic Update: Vehicular Congestion Likely As Kasheli Creek Bridge on Expressway to Undergo Repairs on February 2

Vehicular congestion is expected for commuters travelling on the Mumbai-Nashik Expressway on Sunday, February 2, as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be undertaking repair work on the Kasheli Creek bridge. The bridge link on the highway linked between Mumbai, North Maharashtra, and further towards North India, reported The Indian Express.

According to the MSRDC official, the essential repair work on the bridge will begin at 9 am on Sunday, and traffic permission has been secured. No restriction has been imposed on overall vehicular traffic, only one lane of the bridge will remain closed on the repair day.

The Kasheli Creek bridge is a part of the National Highway-3 (NH3), which connects the Agra-Mumbai road. The repair came after the part of structure collapsed, however, officials assured that the structure remains safe for commuters.

The bridge is an access route for commuters travelling to and from Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra, which is a major logistic hub. The affected portion—a 30-metre section of the median—belongs to an additional structure built in 1985.