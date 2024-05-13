Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Brace for Thunderstorms Tonight, Slight Dip in Temperatures

Mumbai is set to experience stable maximum temperatures, according to the Regional Meteorological Department (RMD). However, there's a forecasted slight dip in the minimum temperature, expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is predicted to stay at 33 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, relative humidity is expected to decrease to 67% on Monday, potentially posing challenges for outdoor activities. The temperature range is expected to fluctuate between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius, with a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in the evening or overnight.

Furthermore, temperature drops will remain consistent over the next 48 hours with a partly cloudy sky. Similarly, Navi Mumbai will experience similar weather conditions as Mumbai, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, light drizzles were experienced at isolated places.

Over the next 48 hours, temperatures will range between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius, with a forecast of thunderstorms and rain in the evening or at night.