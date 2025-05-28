Mumbai: NCB Extradites International Drug Syndicate Kingpin from Malaysia

In a major breakthrough against cross-border narcotics trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully extradited the kingpin of an international drug syndicate from Arrested accused name is Navin Gurunath Chichkar. The operation was carried out with the assistance of Malaysian authorities and other global enforcement agencies.

The investigation began on 21st January 2025, when a DHL courier parcel bound for Australia was intercepted in Mumbai. On inspection, authorities found nearly 200 grams of cocaine concealed inside a projector. Acting on this lead, the NCB adopted a ‘bottom-to-top’ investigation strategy and conducted raids, including one in Navi Mumbai where a large quantity of drugs was seized — 11.540 kg of cocaine, 4.9 kg of marijuana, and 5.5 kg of cannabis-infused substances.

According to officials, the probe revealed that the syndicate was a well-organised international drug network involved in smuggling cocaine from the United States to India and distributing it within India and other countries. The network reportedly included clearing house agents (CHAs) and hawala operators as key facilitators. So far, a total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Sources further revealed that the main accused Chichkar had earlier fled to Thailand in 2021 while evading arrest in an LSD smuggling case. After a Red Corner Notice was issued by the NCB, he was traced in Malaysia. Following coordinated international efforts, he was extradited to India. During interrogation, more critical information about the syndicate’s operations is being extracted, including the source of drug supply from the US.

The investigation has also uncovered assets and bank accounts linked to the accused in Thailand, which are now under the process of being seized. The NCB continues its in-depth probe into the network’s financial and operational structure.