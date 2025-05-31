Mumbai: Nepali Nationals Arrested at Airport with Fake Work Visas

The Sahar Police in Mumbai have arrested four Nepali nationals who were allegedly attempting to travel abroad using fake employment visas. The accused have been identified as Jogindra Vishnu Das, Anish Kumar CJ Das, Sindhu Kumar Upendra Jha, and Jhagdu Ram Shobhit Das.

According to the police, the accused were trying to board flights to Dubai and Doha from Mumbai Airport by presenting forged Nepali employment visas as genuine documents. This is the second such incident at Mumbai Airport within a week. Earlier, on May 26, six Nepali nationals were caught in a similar attempt and arrested by Sahar Police.

The complaint in the case was lodged by immigration officer Radha Reshamaji More. During routine immigration checks, the officer became suspicious about the authenticity of the employment visas. On further questioning, the four individuals admitted that the visas were arranged through an agent. In exchange, they had paid the agent Rs 2.5 lakh in Nepali currency for arrangements to send them abroad.

Following the agent’s instructions, the four had travelled by road from Nepal to Patna, and then flew to Mumbai on a domestic flight. From Mumbai, they were scheduled to depart on separate flights to Dubai and Doha for employment purposes.

The immigration department sought verification from the Nepali Embassy via email, and the response confirmed that the work visas presented by the accused were indeed fake.

Sahar Police have launched a further investigation into the matter and are tracing the agent involved in this fraudulent operation.