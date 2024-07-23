Mumbai: New Bridge Over Vashi Creek to Open in August, Expected to Ease Traffic Jams

Motorists traveling on the Vashi Creek bridge are set to benefit from reduced traffic congestion. The construction of new flyovers on the bridge's Vashi side has been completed, and the flyover is slated to open to traffic in August. This development aims to address significant traffic issues experienced during peak hours on the Sion Panvel road.

A six-lane bridge over Vashi Creek, which connects Mankhurd to Navi Mumbai on the Sion Panvel route, was opened in 1994. However, increased traffic has rendered the bridge inadequate, causing significant congestion at the Vashi toll naka. To address this issue, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is constructing two additional three-lane bridges parallel to the existing structure. The bridge extending from Mankhurd to Vashi has now been completed.

Vashi-Mankhurd Bridge Update

Construction Progress: A new bridge is being built for vehicles traveling from Vashi to Mankhurd. Approximately 60% of the construction work is already completed.

Completion Timeline: Officials are working diligently to finish the remaining construction and aim to open the bridge by December.

New Bridge Details