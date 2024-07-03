Mumbai: New Bus Route 374 Connects Sion to Bandra Due to Shiv Railway Bridge Closure

In response to the closure of the Shiv Railway Bridge, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced a new bus route, 374, connecting Sion Railway Station to Bandra Station (W) starting today.

"Since the Shiv Railway Bridge is closed for BEST Bus. New bus route 374 between Sion Railway Station to Bandra Station (W) has been started from today", said BEST on X.

The closure of the Shiv Railway Bridge has prompted this new initiative, aiming to alleviate commuting challenges for residents of Sion and Bandra. The new route is expected to provide a vital alternative for affected commuters during the bridge's closure period.