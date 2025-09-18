Mumbai: New Twist in ₹60 Crore Fraud Case Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra; Celebrities Under EOW Scanner

The alleged ₹60 crore fraud case involving Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra has taken a new turn. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police is preparing to send notices to several celebrities linked to Kundra’s company, seeking details of payments made to them.

According to sources, Bollywood personalities Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia and Ekta Kapoor will soon receive letters from the EOW. They will be asked to disclose the amount of money they received from Raj Kundra’s firm, Best Deal TV, and the mode of payment. Officials said the probe will focus on cash flow to determine whether the funds were misused, as alleged by the complainant.

An officer confirmed that EOW has also sought video recordings of celebrity endorsements aired on Best Deal TV as part of the investigation. However, Raj Kundra reportedly told the police that all CDs and hard disks containing the footage had already been seized by the Crime Branch’s Property Cell during the probe into the pornography case, and hence, were not available with him.

Police sources said that EOW will now request the Property Cell to hand over those seized CDs and hard disks to move the investigation forward.

Earlier, Raj Kundra’s statement was recorded by the EOW for nearly five hours. Following the questioning, Kundra issued a statement saying: “I am aware of the FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing. I would like to clarify that I have fully cooperated with the authorities at every stage of the investigation.”