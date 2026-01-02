Mumbai: Newborn Male Infant Found Abandoned Dead in Chembur, Investigation Underway

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Police Station (RCF) in Mumbai's Chembur area registered a case against an unidentified person after a newborn male infant was found abandoned on December 29, according to the news agency IANS.

According to the police, the infant was found wrapped in a red cloth and was around seven months old. The child was discovered by patrolling police and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead. As per the complaint, police constable Vijay Dinkar Karde was on patrol duty when the main control room received a message at around 2.40 pm about the lifeless infant lying near a garden near Sai Arpan Society in Mysore Colony.

During the initial investigation, a 28-year-old man informed police about the incident that he had noticed the infant wrapped in a red cloth near bushes in the area. The male infant is about 7 months old.

RCF police registered a case after a newborn male infant was found abandoned in Mysore Colony, Chembur. The infant, wrapped in a red cloth and around seven months old, was discovered near a garden by patrolling police and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead.…

The police registered a case under section 194 of the BNS, and an accidental death was initially recorded. The body was later sent to Rajawadi Hospital’s post-mortem centre in Ghatkopar for further examination, as per the FJP report.