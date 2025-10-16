Mumbai News: BEST Bus Fleet Shrinks To All-Time Low Of 333; Union Warns Of Total Phase-Out By Year-End

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking is witnessing an alarming decline in its bus fleet, which has dropped to a record low of just 333 BEST-owned buses. Workers’ unions have expressed deep concern, warning that if the current pace continues—with nearly 50 buses being phased out each month—the number of BEST-owned vehicles could fall to zero by the end of this year or early next year. The development has sparked debates over the city’s growing dependence on leased buses and the long-term sustainability of Mumbai’s public transport system, reported Free Press Journal.

Union Leaders Meet New General Manager

In a significant meeting held on Wednesday, BEST workers’ union leaders, led by General Secretary Shashank Rao, met with Dr. Sonia Sethi, the newly appointed General Manager of BEST Undertaking. The delegation discussed key concerns related to employee welfare, operational challenges, and the overall decline in Mumbai’s bus service standards. Union members highlighted the impact of fleet reduction on commuters, citing increased waiting times, overcrowded buses, and a higher number of accidents. They urged the management to prioritize restoring stability to the city’s public transport network, reported Free Press Journal.

Demand to Revive Publicly Owned Buses

Union representatives strongly advocated for restoring BEST’s fleet through public ownership rather than relying on leased vehicles. They called for maintaining a minimum of 3,337 buses, as agreed in an earlier pact between management and the union. A union member pointed out that in 2009, BEST had a robust fleet of 4,400 buses, whereas as of October 13, 2025, only 2,673 remain operational—of which 87% are leased and merely 13% are owned. This decline, they said, has led to reduced service quality, long queues, and growing commuter frustration across Mumbai, reported Free Press Journal.

Focus on Employee Welfare and Financial Reforms

During the meeting, union leaders also pressed for several employee-related measures, including Diwali bonus parity with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff, pending COVID-19 allowance payments, timely disbursal of gratuities, and the completion of the wage agreement. They demanded equal pay for contractual workers and urged the merger of BEST’s budget with BMC’s main budget to ensure long-term financial security. In response, Dr. Sethi assured the union that BEST staff would receive the same Diwali bonus as BMC employees and promised to address other pending issues through dialogue and timely action, reported Free Press Journal.