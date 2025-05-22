Mumbai News: BEST Receives Only 2,164 Buses Out of 6,555 Ordered from Contractors

Mumbai’s BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) undertaking is facing a significant reduction in its bus fleet. Currently, only 2,675 buses are operational, out of which 556 are owned by BEST while 2,119 are on a rental basis. Despite placing orders for 6,555 buses on lease between 2018 and 2024, only 2,164 — just 33% — have been delivered. The alarming shortfall in deliveries has prompted BEST to issue notices to contractors, raising concerns over the sustainability of Mumbai’s public transport infrastructure. The number of BEST-owned buses is rapidly declining, with insufficient leased buses being added to compensate.

In April 2024 alone, 400 aged buses were scrapped, reducing the fleet further. Comparatively, in 2009, BEST had a fleet of 4,037 buses, which has now dropped to approximately 2,600 — a net loss of 1,362 buses. This decline has impacted daily commuters, who now face overcrowded buses and long waiting times, forcing many to spend hours at bus stops during peak hours.

Transport experts have criticized the fare hikes implemented by BEST, stating that they are unjustified given the deteriorating service quality. The reduction in the fleet size continues despite the fare increase, with no visible improvements in operations. Currently, over 90% of BEST’s fleet is composed of rented buses, and projections indicate that by December 2025, fewer than 250 owned buses will remain. By 2026, more than 90% of the entire fleet is expected to be run on a rental basis, raising serious questions about long-term service efficiency and control.