Mumbai News: Speeding Car Rams into Multiple Vehicles in Powai, Two Injured; Driver Detained

In an tragic accident two people got injured after speeding car rammed into multiple vehicles in Powai on Saturday. According to FPJ, total of 15 vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, were damaged in this incident. 72-year-old man Uday Sanghvi, is the driver of the offending car and locals stated that he was driving car at high speed before the accident.

Following the incident he was detain and alcohol test was taken to check whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol, which came negative. Police said that they received alert from the control room about the accident near Tata Power at around 3.15 pm. At the scene, Constable Sumit Pratap found that a Mahindra BE-6 had collided with multiple vehicles.

Sahebrao Pawar, who sustained head, shoulder, and back injuries, and Pancham Maurya, with back and left leg injuries, were taken to Powai Hospital. The driver, Sanghvi, was booked under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving and Section 324(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for mischief.

Also Read: Vince Zampella Accident Video: Call of Duty Co-Creator Killed After Speeding Ferrari Crashes on Angeles Crest Highway

Earlier in Malad, two-wheeler collided with illegally parked trailer truck. The incident resulted in the death of two 18-year-olds, identified as Ridge Irwin D’Souza and Kelyn Alicia Fernandes. Bangur Nagar Police have registered a case against the trailer truck driver, who fled the spot after the accident. A search is currently underway to trace him.