Mumbai News: Three Booked for Performing Stunts and Rash Driving in Moving Car in Chembur

A case has been registered against three men for performing stunts and driving recklessly at high speed in a moving car in Mumbai’s Chembur area. The incident came to light after a video of the act went viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), prompting police action.

The incident took place on May 13, 2025, around 8:05 PM near Hazrat Sayyed Abdul Qadir Dargah on the Eastern Freeway in Shivaji Nagar, Chembur. According to the FIR registered at RCF Police Station, the accused have been booked under Sections 281, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The complaint was lodged by police constable Navnath Dattu Waykhande, aged 34.

The accused have been identified as Adnan Mohammad Isa Khan (20), a taxi driver, Muqeem Bashir Khan (22), also a taxi driver, and Junaid Awadali Khan (20). All three are residents of Govandi and work as taxi drivers.

As per the police complaint, the driver of the vehicle (MH 03 EG 8007) was seen driving at a dangerously high speed and in a negligent manner on the Eastern Freeway, endangering not only his own life but also that of others. During the drive, four to five other youths inside the car were seen performing dangerous stunts by hanging out of the moving vehicle.

Following the viral video, RCF Police detained the accused and have begun further investigation. Authorities have taken the matter seriously and are working to ensure that such life-threatening stunts are not repeated in the future.