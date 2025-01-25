Mumbai: NGO Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud in Hotel Booking for Singer Usha Uthup

A case of fraud involving hotel bookings has come to light, where an NGO named 'Adopt' fell victim. The Bandra Police have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by the organization’s accountant. According to the complainant, she searched for a hotel contact number online to book a hotel for Bollywood singer Usha Uthup and made a payment based on the details provided. The police are currently investigating the matter.

As per information from Bandra Police, the complainant revealed that the NGO 'Adopt' had organized an event featuring Usha Uthup to raise funds. The event was to be attended by the singer along with five other people. For their accommodation, a booking was intended at Marine Plaza Hotel, Marine Lines.

The complainant searched online for the hotel's contact number and found one listed on a website. She called the number and booked the rooms. Subsequently, payment was made to the account details provided. However, when the complainant called to confirm the booking, the person on the other end claimed they had not received the payment and requested it be sent again.

This raised suspicion, prompting the complainant to send an employee to the hotel. Upon verification, it was discovered that the number contacted did not belong to the hotel. Realizing it was a scam, the complainant approached the police and lodged an FIR.

Police Investigation

The Bandra Police have initiated an investigation into the case to track down the fraudsters. Efforts are underway to trace the fake contact number and the account where the payment was sent.

The police have urged the public to exercise caution while making online payments and ensure the authenticity of contact details before proceeding with transactions.