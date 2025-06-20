Mumbai: Nigerian Woman Held with Rs 7 Crore Worth of Amphetamine and Ecstasy

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested a 23-year-old Nigerian woman for allegedly smuggling banned narcotic substances including amphetamine and ecstasy. The woman, identified as Blessing Favor Oboh, was found in possession of drugs worth approximately ₹7 crore.

According to officials, the DRI Mumbai unit received a tip-off that a foreign national travelling from Delhi to Mumbai by bus was carrying a significant quantity of amphetamine in her luggage. Acting swiftly on this intelligence, the officers intercepted the woman at the Kalanagar bus stop in Bandra.

During the search of her trolley bag, officials recovered 2.563 kilograms of amphetamine and 584 grams of ecstasy tablets—both classified as prohibited substances under Indian narcotics laws.

Following the seizure, the woman was taken to the DRI office for interrogation in the presence of female officers. During questioning, she admitted to smuggling the drugs for money and revealed that she was promised a large sum by the main accused. However, she was apprehended before the transaction could be completed. The narcotics were skillfully concealed in the trolley bag in an attempt to evade detection.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the involvement of an international drug trafficking syndicate. Officials disclosed that another suspect has been identified in connection with the case, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual.

DRI sources confirmed that the investigation is in its early stages and that the authorities are actively working to identify and arrest the key masterminds and accomplices behind the smuggling operation. There is also suspicion that some of the accused may be based outside India.

Further investigation is ongoing.