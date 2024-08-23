Mumbai: NMIMS Students Report Harassment Near Mithibai College and Vile Parle Station

In the aftermath of the RG Kar medical rape-murder case and the ongoing protests by resident doctors, several students from NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University, Vile Parle, have reported incidents of harassment. These incidents occurred outside Mithibai College and along the route to Vile Parle East station. The reports have intensified concerns about safety and security in the area.

The Instagram page @andheriwestshitposting has emerged as a key platform for women to share their experiences of harassment, with posts going viral and generating widespread outrage. Among the reported incidents, several women have accused a man of intentionally bumping into female students as they make their way to the Vile Parle East station.

Witnesses have reported that a man, described as wearing a yellow shirt, is deliberately colliding with female students and inappropriately touching them as he repeatedly patrols the footpath. An image of the man and details of his behavior have been shared on the Instagram page.

A Mithibai College student recounted an encounter where, while walking towards Vile Parle East station with a friend, the man bumped into her friend and touched her inappropriately. Initially, they attributed the incident to the crowded area, but the same man allegedly targeted them again the next day, both in the morning and afternoon.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, The student alleged that despite the college filing multiple complaints that led to the man's arrest, he is reportedly released every three months and continues to repeat his behavior. “When we asked the college to take stricter action, we were told that even the police are ‘fed up’ and ‘frustrated’ with his acts and that he does this on purpose to go to jail and get free food,” the post concluded.

