Mumbai: Notorious Conman Sajjad Irani Arrested for Robbing Elderly Man of Rs 1.5 Lakh Worth of Jewellery by Posing as Police Officer

Navi Mumbai Police have arrested a notorious conman who turned the police uniform into a weapon of deception. The accused, identified as Sajjad Garibshah Irani, was nabbed by the Crime Branch. Sajjad already has over 100 criminal cases, including those registered under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act).

According to officials, Sajjad posed as a police officer and duped an elderly man, stealing gold jewellery worth ₹1.5 lakh.

The incident took place in Kharghar, where 68-year-old Pawan Kumar Kejriwal had stepped out to buy household items. During this time, Sajjad stopped him, pretending to be a police officer. He carried a fake police ID card and acted convincingly like a real cop.

Sajjad told Kejriwal, “A suspect has been caught with marijuana, and an investigation is underway.” He then instructed the senior citizen to keep his gold chain and ring in a bag for “safety” during the supposed investigation. Moments later, taking advantage of the situation, Sajjad fled with the jewellery.

After the incident, Kharghar Police registered an FIR. During the investigation, CCTV footage and technical surveillance helped police identify the suspect’s TVS Apache motorcycle.

A Crime Branch team later conducted a raid in Pune on 12 October, where they also arrested Sajjad’s wife, Fiza Irani, who was reportedly on her way to sell stolen jewellery.

Police recovered 1.18 kg of gold, a fake police ID, Aadhaar and PAN cards, and the motorbike used in the crimes. The total value of the seized property is estimated at ₹1.25 crore.

During interrogation, Sajjad confessed to committing at least 15 similar frauds in the Navi Mumbai area. The police are now investigating the involvement of other gang members and similar cases reported in other districts.