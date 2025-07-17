Mumbai: Notorious gangster Shiva Shetty arrested in Dindoshi after looting ₹6 crore in Latur and Nanded

The Aarey Police have arrested wanted gangster Shiva Shetty, who was on the run after looting cash worth ₹6 crore in two separate incidents in Latur and Nanded. Shetty, a history-sheeter with over 35 criminal cases against him, was nabbed from the Dindoshi area of Mumbai. His gang is known to have spread terror in various parts of Maharashtra.

According to police, Shiva Shetty became active again in 2023 after securing bail from prison. In two high-profile cases, he allegedly looted cash amounting to ₹6 crore. One of the incidents involved a dacoity at a businessman’s house in Nanded. Cases of theft and armed robbery were registered against him at Nanded Rural Police Station and Kingaon Police Station (Latur district). Despite multiple attempts to trace him, Shetty had managed to evade arrest for a long time.

A joint team from Latur and Nanded police had been working to track him down. Recently, the Aarey Police received a tip-off about Shetty's presence in the Dindoshi area. Acting on the information, a police team laid a trap and successfully arrested him. He has since been handed over to Nanded Police for further investigation.

Originally from Mumbai, Shiva Shetty was once engaged in setting up film sets at Film City (Chitranagari). However, he soon turned to crime and became a habitual offender. Over the years, he has been booked for theft, extortion, assault, attempt to murder, and other serious crimes in various police stations. In 2019, he was also booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). After being released on bail in 2023, he resumed his criminal activities, operating across multiple regions of the state with the help of his gang.

Police say further investigations are underway and more arrests are likely in the coming days.