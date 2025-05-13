Mumbai on Alert After Email Threat Warns of Explosions Over Next Three Days Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Mumbai has received a bomb threat through email, warning of possible explosions over the next three days. According to sources, the threat was sent via email to the Maharashtra government’s control room, prompting immediate alert among the security agencies.

The Mumbai Police have been informed about the email, and cyber police have begun a detailed investigation into its origin. Officials confirmed that while the force has stepped up vigilance, citizens need not panic.

The email, reportedly sent from an account named "Mamta Borse" to controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in on Monday, warned of potential bomb blasts in Mumbai. The message specifically mentioned that security should be on high alert for three days — today, tomorrow, and the day after — and stated: “A major explosion could happen anytime, at any place. Please do not ignore this warning.”

Following this, the state police swiftly shared the threat with Mumbai Police. The email’s contents triggered a high-level security response under the purview of Operation Sindoor, which has already been in effect.

Post the operation, Mumbai has been placed under tight security surveillance. Sensitive locations including government buildings, foreign consulates, religious places, and railway stations have been put on high alert. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) are carrying out checks at key places.

The Railway Police conducted anti-sabotage inspections at several major stations such as Churchgate, CSMT, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kurla, Mumbai Central, Andheri, Chembur, Govandi, and Borivali. Security personnel also carried out route marches in these areas and inspected bridges, platforms, isolated spots, as well as suspicious individuals and baggage.

Long-distance trains are under special security scrutiny. Police officials have assured that all necessary precautions are being taken and investigation into the email threat is underway by the South Cyber Police.