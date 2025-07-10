Mumbai: On-Duty Lifeguard Saves Youth From Drowning at Juhu Beach, Andheri

Prompt action of on-duty lifeguard saved the life of 20-year-old man's life from drowning at Juhu beach in Andheri west. The incident reported by BMC took place on Thursday July 10 2025. As per the information provided by an officials the man identified as Saheb Singh was rescued from the sea with the timely intervention ensured he was brought to safety without any injuries.

In separate incident, Two people died, one injured due to drowning near Haji Ali in Mumbai on Saturday, June 28. The incident occurred at Lotus Jetty in Worli during the asthi visarjan (ashes immersion) ceremony. The police received a distress call at around 5:40 pm, and police personnel and local fishermen began a search operation.

According to officials from Tardeo Police Station, three men were swept away by strong currents while participating in the ritual. Police, with the help of local fishermen, managed to pull all three individuals from the sea. After the following incident, they were rushed to Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central for treatment