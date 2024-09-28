Mumbai on High Alert After IB Warns of Possible Terror Attack; Police Intensify Monitoring of Religious Places

Mumbai Police have increased security at religious places, especially at mosques and temples that witness large gatherings in the city after the Intelligence Bureau (IB) warned of a possible terror attack in Maharashtra's capital. A senior police officer to TOI said that mock drills in crowded areas and religious places will be conducted, and all deputy commissioners of police are actively monitoring the security in their respective jurisdictions.

Friday witnessed heavy police presence in Crawford Market area in the South Mumbai. However, police said that the operation was a security drill, and they withheld further details. Police said in view of the upcoming festival season and Maharashtra assembly elections, they are conducting security drills at Crawford Market and other key locations across the city.

In Chembur, a senior police officer inspected a temple's security arrangements, while in Matunga, a temple was closed for devotees following a police inspection in the morning. Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra state assembly are also likely to be held in November.