Mumbai One App: One-Stop Mobility Solution for Metro, Monorail, Suburban Trains, and Buses – Check Details Here

Mumbai One App might be launching by the end of October, as per the latest press release by PIB. This app is an integrated Common Mobility App for 11 Public transport Operators (PTO) across Metro, Monorail, Suburban railways and Bus PTOs. These include Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7, Mumbai Metro Line 3, Mumbai Metro Line 1, Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, Mumbai Suburban Railway, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Thane Municipal Transport, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Transport, Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Transport, and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport.

Features Of Mumbai One App:

The Mumbai One App brings a host of benefits to commuters, offering integrated mobile ticketing for multiple public transport operators and reducing the need for queues through digital transactions. It enables smooth multimodal connectivity with a single dynamic ticket for journeys involving various modes of transport. The app also delivers real-time updates on delays, alternative routes, and estimated arrival times, along with map-based details of nearby stations, attractions, and key points of interest. Additionally, its SOS feature enhances passenger safety. Collectively, these features boost convenience, efficiency, and security, revolutionizing Mumbai’s public transport experience.