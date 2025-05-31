Mumbai: One Dead, Another Injured After Car Parking Lift Collapses Into 7-Metre-Deep Pit in Borivali

A man died and another was seriously injured after a car parking lift collapsed into a 7-meter deep pit at a residential high-rise building in Borivali West in Mumbai on Saturday, May 1. A 30-year-old deceased identified as Shubham Madamlal Dhuri, and the injured 45-year-old Sunjeet Yadav suffered a head injury and is currently admitted to BDBA Shatabdi Hospital and is in stable condition after a CT scan.

The accident occurred at around 11.8 am at the 21-storey tower Om Prathamesh on Link Road in Borivali West. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), two men were trapped beneath the collapsed life platform and were pulled out by firefighters. Police and fire officials are probing the cause of the collapse.

