Mumbai: One Dead as JCB on Wrong Side Slams Into Bike on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road

A man lost his life in a tragic accident after a JCB vehicle, allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road, rammed into a two-wheeler on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. The incident took place near the Mohite Patil Nagar area, and the driver of the JCB fled the scene without offering any help to the injured. Mankhurd Police have registered a case against the driver for causing death due to negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Ravikant Singh Lodhi. At the time of the accident, his friend Abhay Ramdas Gupta alias Lucky (19) was riding pillion. Both were residents of the Mankhurd area and were close friends. According to the police complaint, Ravikant had visited Abhay’s house early Sunday morning. He informed Abhay that he had work in Bainganwadi, Shivajinagar, and needed to go there. Abhay then accompanied him on Ravikant’s two-wheeler.

As they reached the Mohite Patil Nagar stretch on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, a yellow JCB approached from the opposite direction. Driving on the wrong side, the JCB hit their two-wheeler head-on. The impact threw Abhay to one side, while Ravikant landed on the other. Ravikant suffered severe facial injuries and began bleeding profusely. He soon lost consciousness.

Shockingly, the JCB driver did not stop to help and immediately fled the scene. Left alone, Abhay managed to call his friend Mukesh Kashyap and informed him about the incident. Mukesh then sent another acquaintance, Shafiq Siddiqui, to the spot for assistance.

Abhay and Shafiq rushed the injured Ravikant to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar in an auto-rickshaw. However, doctors there declared that Ravikant had succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

After receiving information about the incident, the Mankhurd Police registered a case of accidental death. Abhay's statement was recorded, based on which an FIR was filed against the unidentified JCB driver under charges of rash driving, causing death by negligence, and fleeing the accident site without providing medical assistance.

Police have traced the JCB's registration number and are currently working to locate and arrest the accused driver.