Mumbai: One Dead, Three Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Cuffe Parade

One killed and three others were injured in a fire that broke out early on Monday, October 20, at in Cuff Parade are of Mumbai. Emergency crews, including ambulances, local police, reached the spot after the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received information at around 4:15 am.

The blaze erupted in a chawal at Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Shivshakti Nagar, Machhimar Nagar 03 in Cuff Parade. The fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, three batteries of electric vehicles, and household articles. The injured were shifted to St. George Hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Yash Vitthal Khot. Devendra Choudhary (30) remains in the ICU, while Viraj Khot (13) and Sangram Kurne (25), are admitted in stable condition.

Firefighting teams, along with Mumbai Police, BEST staff and 108 Ambulance services, responded swiftly and extinguished the flames by 4:35 am.