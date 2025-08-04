Mumbai: One Dead, Three Injured Due to Autorickshaw Driver’s Reckless Driving; Case Registered

A tragic incident occurred on Friday evening in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, where the negligence of an autorickshaw driver led to the death of one person and injuries to three others. A complaint has been registered in this regard at the Vikhroli Police Station by Woman Police Constable Jyoti Ramesh Gite (49), who is currently posted there.

According to the complaint, Constable Gite was on duty at Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk near Tagore Nagar Junction in Vikhroli East around 8 am. At approximately 6 pm, an autorickshaw coming from the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), heading towards Powai, hit a pedestrian who was standing at the signal.

Upon reaching the spot, Constable Gite noticed that the victim had sustained a severe head injury. A warder named More, who was deployed at the Metro construction site nearby, also rushed to help. The autorickshaw driver, identified as Jalindar Bhimaji Dongre (66), a resident of Varsanagar, Powai Road, remained at the scene.

Since no other vehicle was available for transport, Constable Gite and wardern More decided to take the injured victim to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital in the same autorickshaw, along with the driver.

However, while en route to the hospital, the autorickshaw hit three more pedestrians — two women and a man — in front of Prakash Banquet Hall near Tagore Nagar. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared the first injured person dead on arrival. The deceased was later identified as Manoj Kumar Pandhari Gaur (28), a resident of Suryanagar, Vikhroli West.

Shortly thereafter, the other three injured — identified as Radhamohan Vishwanath Panigrahi, Saibani Panigrahi, and Chandradevi Verma — were also admitted to the same hospital with minor injuries to their hands, legs, and head.

Constable Gite stated in her complaint that the autorickshaw driver, Jalindar Dongre, drove in a careless and negligent manner, resulting in the death of Manoj Gaur and injuries to three others. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.