Mumbai: One Killed, Another Injured After Falling Into Septic Tank in Powai

One labourer was killed and another was critically injured after both fell into a septic tank during Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) cleaning operations on Wednesday morning, November 12. The incident took place near at Raj Grand Doi Building, opposite Hiranandani Hospital in Powai, Mumbai.

The incident occurred at around 10:42 am and was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), which immediately mobilised rescue teams along with police, ambulance, and ward staff. According to authorities, the two workers from Ultra Tech Pvt. Ltd. were assigned to clean the STP when they suffocated due to toxic gas inside the plant and became trapped.

Powai Tragedy | One dead, one critical

Two labourers cleaning a sewage treatment plant at Raj Grandeur building, in Powai, fell into a septic tank this morning. Officials said the men, were overcome by toxic gas inside the tank. Both were rescued and rushed to Hiranandani… pic.twitter.com/JJBlUWrPMr — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 12, 2025

Both men were quickly rescued and transported to Hiranandani Hospital, where doctors reported that Phulchand Kumar, age 28, remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit. The second victim, an unidentified male aged around 20 to 25 years, was declared brought dead by medical staff.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident and are working to determine the identity of the deceased labourer.