Mumbai: One Killed, Four Injured in Collision Between BEST Bus and Tempo in Dadar

A man was killed and four other pedestrians were injured in an accident that took place in Mumbai's Dadar area on Sunday, October 5. The incident occurred near the Plaza bus stop at around 11.30 pm when a tempo collided with a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus.

The uncontrolled tempo traveller also collided with a taxi and a Mateshwari wet lease bus of Pratiksha Nagar Depot. After the accident, local police reached the spot and the injured were shifted to the Sion Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered at the Shivaji Park Police and an investigation into the accident was launched.

The accident occurred when a BEST bus (No. 7652) was on its way from Worli to Pratiksha Nagar when a speeding tempo traveller coming from Dadar rammed into the bus. The impact was so severe, the bus skidded towards the left, crashing into passengers and pedestrians standing near the Plaza bus stop.

The deceased person has been identified as Shahabuddin (37) died on the spot, while four others were seriously injured, including three men and one woman, identified as Rahul Ashok Padale (30), Rohit Ashok Padale (33), Akshay Ashok Padale (25) and Vidya Rahul Mote (28).