Mumbai: Over ₹100 Crore Lost to ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams, Police Alert Senior Citizens

In an effort to protect elderly citizens from the growing menace of cyber fraud, the Cyber Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has launched a special awareness campaign focused on the rising incidents of “Digital Arrest” scams. The drive, conducted across Zone 9, specifically targeted senior citizens living alone, making them aware of how cybercriminals operate and how they can protect themselves.

According to Mumbai Police, as many as 128 cases related to “Digital Arrest” scams have been registered in the city so far this year, with victims collectively losing around ₹101 crore. Concerned about the increasing trend and the vulnerability of senior citizens, the Cyber Crime Branch identified 847 elderly individuals residing alone within Zone 9 and reached out to them personally.

A team comprising 29 officers and 69 personnel from five regional cyber police stations visited the homes of these senior citizens to explain in detail the nature of the “Digital Arrest” fraud. Officers informed them that fraudsters often pose as officials from the police, CBI, ED, RBI or other government agencies to intimidate and extort money from unsuspecting individuals. To make the information more accessible, pamphlets containing safety tips and information about the scam were distributed in both Marathi and English.

The initiative received a warm response from senior citizens, many of whom expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their proactive efforts and promised to remain cautious against such fraudulent activities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber), Purushottam Karad, said that senior citizens are increasingly being targeted by cyber fraudsters who take advantage of their trust and lack of digital awareness. He added that the Cyber Cell has prepared a database of elderly citizens living alone and is actively reaching out to them to educate them about the threats posed by such scams.

The Cyber Police also urged citizens to stay vigilant and immediately report any suspicious calls or messages that claim to be from law enforcement or government agencies. They reminded citizens that there is no legal provision for any form of “digital arrest” and that no government authority conducts arrests online. Victims or those approached by such callers are advised to contact the nearest police station, dial the helpline numbers 100 or 1930, or register their complaints on the official cybercrime portal, www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Through this initiative, the Mumbai Police reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of senior citizens and strengthening public awareness as the first line of defence against cybercrime.