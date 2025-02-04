Mumbai: Parents Protest After 9-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Injected with Unknown Substance at High-Profile School

A major uproar erupted at a prominent school in Bhandup on Tuesday as concerned parents staged a protest over the safety of their children. The agitation was triggered by an alarming incident where a 9-year-old girl was allegedly injected by an unidentified person within the school premises. Even after four days, neither the school administration nor the police have been able to trace the accused, raising serious concerns among parents.

According to reports, on January 31, an unknown individual took the girl to a secluded area within the school premises and administered an injection. The girl later informed her family about the incident. She began feeling dizzy, following which her parents rushed her to Wadia Hospital for medical attention.

The shocking incident took place while the girl was playing in the school ground. An unidentified man allegedly approached her, took her to an isolated spot, and injected her with an unknown substance. Upon returning to class, she narrated the ordeal to her teacher, leading to panic among the school staff. As soon as her parents were informed, they immediately took her for medical treatment and filed a complaint at the Bhandup police station.

Taking swift action, the police formed four special teams to investigate the case. CCTV footage from the school premises was thoroughly examined, but no suspicious activity was found. The footage only showed the girl playing in the school ground and later interacting with her classmates, with no evidence of an outsider's involvement.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the girl underwent multiple medical tests, including blood tests and an X-ray. The preliminary reports have come back normal, ruling out any immediate health complications.

The police have assured parents that the investigation is being conducted with utmost seriousness, and efforts are underway to uncover the truth behind the incident.