Mumbai: Parking taxi or uber at no parking zone, can lead to legal problems

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has ordered action on the unruly rickshaw taxi drivers parking illegally outside the railway station. The police will take legal action against the driver who violates the traffic rules as well as the vehicle park said the authorities.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey also held the meeting with rickshaw, taxi, and Uber divers to instruct them on the rules. As the number of taxis and rickshaws is increasing in the city and the parking space is not enough for the divers to park, as the result, they park anywhere. The complaints in this regard have also been done by the divers. However, citizens are suffering due to improper parking of vehicles outside the railway station and that's the result Police Commissioner imposed legal action on this matter.