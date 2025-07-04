Mumbai: Pigeons Droppings Are A Threat to Public Health, State Orders Closure of All Kabootar Khanas

Citing health risks associated with pigeon droppings, the Maharashtra government has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to immediately close "kabootar khanas," or pigeon feeding locations, in Mumbai. Shiv Sena leader and nominated MLC Manisha Kayande brought up the matter in the Maharashtra legislative council on Thursday, claiming that these "kabootar khanas" are dangerous to the local population since their feathers and faeces cause respiratory illnesses. Another nominated Council member, BJP politician Chitra Wagh, claimed that she lost her aunt to respiratory illnesses brought on by pigeon droppings.

There are 51 "kabootar khanas" in the city, according to Minister Uday Samant, who responded orally on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the Minister of Urban Development. "The civic body will be asked to start an awareness drive against ‘kabootar khanas’ within a month. Directions will be issued to the BMC to immediately start the process of shutting ‘kabootar khanas’," he said. Samant added that there is a need to create awareness about the hazards of pigeon feeding amongst the masses.

At Girgaum Chowpatty, he claimed, the BMC has discovered some pigeons scavenge in pizza and burgers.



According to him, the famous Dadar "kabootar khana" was closed for two days before reopening after people continued to feed the birds.



According to Shinde's written response to a query, unapproved "kabootar khanas" in Daulat Nagar, Santacruz West, and Santacruz East have been closed. "The BMC has developed a traffic island and Miyawaki gardens at these locations," he stated.