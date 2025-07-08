Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences 10-Year Imprisonment to Man For Raping and Impregnating 16-Year-Old Girl

A 47-year-old man was given a 10-year prison sentence by a special POCSO court for raping and getting a young girl pregnant. The victim was over 16 on the day of the assault, the court said, and had the ability to comprehend the circumstances. On the basis of the victim's statement and corroborating DNA evidence, which established that the accused and the girl were the biological parents of the foetus she conceived, the jury declared the man guilty on Saturday.

