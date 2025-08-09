Mumbai Police Arrest Bangladeshi National Wanted for Multiple Murders, Living Under Fake Name

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a Bangladeshi national, wanted for multiple murders in his home country, for allegedly living in the city using forged documents. The accused, identified as Mohammad Jamal Mohammad Hossain Potundar, alias Kuddus Rohim Shaikh (32), had been convicted and sentenced to death in one of the cases in Bangladesh. After securing bail from a higher court, he fled to India and began living here under a false identity.

According to the police, the arrest took place on 8 August 2025 after CIU constable Avinash Gawde registered a complaint. Acting on intelligence inputs, the CIU received information that Potundar, posing as Kuddus Rohim Shaikh, would be visiting 8th Lane in Kamathipura, Nagpada. The tip-off revealed that the suspect faced four murder cases and other criminal charges in Bangladesh.

A team was deployed to the location, and upon arrival, an informant identified a man wearing a black T-shirt. The suspect was taken into custody. During initial questioning, he claimed to be a resident of Nadia district in West Bengal. However, under sustained interrogation, he confessed to being a Bangladeshi national and disclosed his real identity as Mohammad Jamal Mohammad Hossain Potundar.

Investigators searched him and recovered an Aadhaar card, a photocopy of a PAN card, a State Bank of India passbook, a photocopy of a voter ID card, two Aadhaar update receipts and four photocopies of an arrest warrant issued by a Bangladeshi court in Bengali.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Foreigners Order, 1948, and the Foreigners Act, 1946. Police said he had entered India illegally without valid travel documents, procured forged Indian identification papers, and concealed his true identity to evade law enforcement in Bangladesh.