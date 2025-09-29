Mumbai Police Arrest Fugitive Accused in Share Fraud Case After 21 Years

Mumbai’s N. M. Joshi Marg Police Station has achieved a major breakthrough by arresting a wanted accused in a two-decade-old fraud case linked to share companies. The accused had been absconding for the past 21 years and was finally nabbed from the Mira Road area, adjoining Mumbai.

The case dates back to 2004, when an FIR was registered at N. M. Joshi Marg Police Station under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468, 469, 471, 120(B), and 34. These pertain to charges of theft, cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

The arrested accused has been identified as Santosh Hirachand Jain (50), a resident of Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the search for the absconding accused was recently revived, given the seriousness of the matter. Investigators first re-examined old case records and discreetly traced the relatives and acquaintances of the accused. During this probe, the police received a tip-off that Santosh Jain occasionally visited Mira Road for business purposes.

After confirming the information through reliable sources, a special team led by Assistant Police Inspector Somnath Deshmane laid a trap in Mira Road. The accused was tracked down, detained, and interrogated. During questioning, it was confirmed that he was indeed the wanted accused in the 2004 fraud case.

He was subsequently taken to N. M. Joshi Marg Police Station and placed under formal arrest.