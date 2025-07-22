Mumbai: Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Raping Woman He Met on Facebook

Mumbai Crime: Police have arrested a man on charges of allegedly raping a divorced woman from Uttarakhand in a hotel in Andheri area of Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Bunty Wakurde alias Appasaheb alias Tukaram Wakode (age, 36). It is learnt that the accused had invited the victim to Mumbai from Lonavala on the pretext of tourism.

According to the police, the victim is originally from Uttarakhand got married in 2016. However, she got divorced due to family disputes and now lives with her two children. She also works in a beauty parlor to support the family. Meanwhile, in June 2025, the victim came in contact with the accused through Facebook. At that time, the accused told the victim that he was a social worker.

Meanwhile, on July 16, the accused called the victim to meet him. After the victim arrived in Mumbai on July 17, the accused arranged for her to stay in a hotel. Then on July 18, he called her to meet him at a hotel in Andheri, where they had dinner together. After the meal, the accused tried to get close to the victim. However, the woman resisted. Angry accused threatened the victim and forcibly raped her twice.

The next day of the incident, the accused booked a ticket for the victim and asked her to go back to Uttarakhand. The frightened and mentally disturbed woman reached the MIDC police station and narrated the entire incident to the police. Based on the victim's complaint, the police traced the accused and arrested him.