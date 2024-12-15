Mumbai Police Arrest Man in Agra for Obscene Gestures at Woman, Tracked Through Viral Video

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 15, 2024

Mumbai Police arrested Deendayal Motiram Singh (27) in Agra for allegedly making obscene gestures toward a woman in Mumbai in November. The incident came to light after the woman's friend shared a video on social media.

Following a detailed investigation, police tracked the accused and apprehended him. Authorities confirmed the arrest and stated that further legal proceedings are underway.

Tags :Mumbai PoliceagraMaharashtra NewsmumbaiMaharashtra