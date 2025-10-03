Mumbai Police Arrest Prime Accused in ₹24 Crore Charity Donation Scam

The DB Marg Police have arrested the prime accused in a major fraud case where a charitable organisation was duped with the promise of a ₹24 crore donation. The accused, identified as Jitendra Sonar alias Jitu Guruji (47), is currently in police custody.

According to police, Jitu Guruji, a resident of Khardi near Shahapur, operated a courier firm named Madhav Madan Courier. Investigations revealed that his syndicate allegedly used the pretext of offering over ₹100 crore in donations to cheat charitable trusts. Two other suspects, Amar Singane and Kamlesh Bhosale, have also been named in the case and are currently absconding.

The case came to light after complainant Anil Rajendra Sukase, a farmer from Gangapur (Sambhajinagar), approached the police. Sukase’s friend, Rajendra Sangle, introduced him to Amar Singane, who posed as an employee of a reputed company and claimed that his firm was prepared to donate up to ₹100 crore to charitable organisations. When Sukase mentioned Satyamev Multipurpose Service Organisation, run by his acquaintance Appasaheb Walke, Singane assured that the trust would receive ₹24 crore in donations.

However, the trust was asked to first deposit 2% of the amount as a “processing fee”. A meeting was held at a Kalyan hotel, where accused Kamlesh Bhosale, posing as a senior company official, convinced the complainants that the transaction would go through. The accused then demanded ₹12 lakh in advance.

Trusting their assurances, Sukase and others were taken to Jitu Guruji, who was introduced as the person handling the company’s financial transactions. In multiple instalments, the victims handed over ₹9 lakh, while promising the remaining ₹3 lakh. Despite repeated assurances, no donation was received. Instead, the accused began avoiding phone calls and eventually blocked all communication.

Realising they had been duped, the victims approached the DB Marg Police, who registered a case of cheating and launched a probe. Acting on a tip-off, police raided Guruji’s office at Opera House, Girgaon, and detained him. During interrogation, he confessed to committing the fraud along with Singane and Bhosale. A mobile phone and SIM card were seized from his possession.

Police sources said the gang has carried out similar scams under the pretext of large donations to charities. While Guruji remains in custody, efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accused.