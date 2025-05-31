Mumbai: Police Arrest Two Accused in Separate Child Sexual Abuse Cases in Mankhurd and Dahisar

In two disturbing incidents, two individuals have been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor girls in Mankhurd and Dahisar. Police have registered cases under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in both matters.

In the Mankhurd incident, a 27-year-old man was apprehended for inappropriate behaviour towards a seven-year-old girl. According to police, the accused called the victim to his home on Friday and engaged in lewd acts with her.

The incident came to light when the victim's sister reported the matter to the police. Subsequently, a case was registered under sections 74 and 76 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested from his residence. Police confirmed that the accused has no prior criminal record.

In the second incident, which occurred in Dahisar, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly committing obscene acts with a 10-year-old girl. The accused reportedly took advantage of the girl being alone at home on Friday and engaged in inappropriate behaviour. The victim's mother lodged a complaint with the MHB police station.

A case was registered under sections 74 and 76 of the BNS along with the POCSO Act. Upon receiving information, a police mobile van reached the spot and apprehended the accused. Police are conducting further investigations into both cases.