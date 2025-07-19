Mumbai Police Arrest Two in Vehicle Theft Case, Recover Multiple Stolen Scooters

In a major crackdown on vehicle theft, the Mumbai Police have arrested two men and recovered six stolen Suzuki Burgman scooters from their possession. The breakthrough came following the investigation into a case registered at Agripada Police Station.

The original theft occurred on the night of July 11, 2025, at around 11:30 PM, when a black Suzuki Burgman scooter was stolen from outside General Medical on Dr. Anandrao Nair Road in RTO Colony, Agripada. Following the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered under Sections 303(2), 317(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

Taking the case seriously, Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay ordered a thorough investigation. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Nale and led by Police Inspector Sandeep Phanse, a dedicated team began probing the case. Based on CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, two suspects were identified.

The first accused, 19-year-old Mohammad Shad Mohammad Shafi Qureshi, was taken into custody from Nagpada on July 16. The second, 24-year-old Mohammad Akbar Munir Khan, was arrested the following day from Badlapur. During interrogation, both men confessed to the crime, leading to the recovery of six stolen Suzuki Burgman scooters.

As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that the accused were not only responsible for this particular incident but were also involved in multiple other vehicle thefts registered across the city. Cases connected to them were found at Agripada, Nagpada, Mahim, and Mumbra police stations. In total, five cases of vehicle theft have been linked to the duo so far.

The police have recovered six two-wheelers from the accused, and further inquiries are underway to trace additional gang members and determine whether a larger vehicle theft network is at play. Authorities believe this successful operation will aid in curbing the growing number of vehicle thefts in Mumbai.