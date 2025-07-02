Mumbai Police Arrests Man After Minor Girl Records Video of Sexual Harassment by Neighbour

A 12-year-old girl in Mumbai said that her 65-year-old neighbour had sexually harassed her by making lewd gestures, which the child had recorded and turned over to the police on July 1. The accused used to work at the post office before retiring, the police officials said. The accused resided on the same floor as the girl's mother's Mumbai flat building, according to the police report she submitted. The incident happened in May, according to the First Information Report (FIR). The accused made lewd gestures at the youngster when she was standing in the second-floor common passageway of the building.

Additionally, the girl alleged that during her time attending tutoring sessions at a neighbor's house, the accused inappropriately touched her legs. The girl told her mother about the incident, but she was not taken seriously by her mother. This prompted her to record a video of the man. When she showed the video to her mother, she was shocked, and then she showed it to her husband. The two then went to the N M Joshi Marg police station with the girl, said the police.

The police moved quickly to file a complaint against the accused under sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and sections 74 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



According to an officer, the individual was later taken into custody and given a notice before being allowed to leave. The police are investigating whether the accused has abused any other children in the area.